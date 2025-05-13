This Insmed Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Jefferies analyst Kelly Shi initiated coverage on Insmed Incorporated INSM with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $105. Insmed shares closed at $67.75 on Monday.

BMO Capital analyst Edward DeArias initiated coverage on Black Hills Corporation BKH with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $68. Black Hills shares closed at $58.07 on Monday.

BMO Capital analyst Edward DeArias initiated coverage on Evergy, Inc. EVRG with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $75. Evergy shares closed at $65.35 on Monday.

BMO Capital analyst Edward DeArias initiated coverage on Portland General Electric Company POR with a Market Perform rating and announced a price target of $46. Portland Gen Electric shares closed at $42.62 on Monday.

BMO Capital analyst Edward DeArias initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW with a Market Perform rating and announced a price target of $95. Pinnacle West Capital shares closed at $90.07 on Monday.

