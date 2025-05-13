May 13, 2025 9:06 AM 2 min read

This Insmed Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Jefferies analyst Kelly Shi initiated coverage on Insmed Incorporated INSM with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $105. Insmed shares closed at $67.75 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BMO Capital analyst Edward DeArias initiated coverage on Black Hills Corporation BKH with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $68. Black Hills shares closed at $58.07 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BMO Capital analyst Edward DeArias initiated coverage on Evergy, Inc. EVRG with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $75. Evergy shares closed at $65.35 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BMO Capital analyst Edward DeArias initiated coverage on Portland General Electric Company POR with a Market Perform rating and announced a price target of $46. Portland Gen Electric shares closed at $42.62 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BMO Capital analyst Edward DeArias initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW with a Market Perform rating and announced a price target of $95. Pinnacle West Capital shares closed at $90.07 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying INSM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BKH Logo
BKHBlack Hills Corp
$60.003.32%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
46.30
Growth
47.65
Quality
21.60
Value
74.16
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
EVRG Logo
EVRGEvergy Inc
$65.360.02%
INSM Logo
INSMInsmed Inc
$68.000.37%
PNW Logo
PNWPinnacle West Capital Corp
$90.07-%
POR Logo
PORPortland General Electric Co
$43.241.46%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
NewsInitiationMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasTop Initiations
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved