This Lululemon Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc analyst Ashley Owens downgraded the rating for lululemon athletica inc. LULU from Overweight to Sector Weight. Lululemon shares closed at $168.10 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Smedes Rose downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. PK from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $13 to $12. Park Hotels shares closed at $11.88 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette downgraded TaskUs, Inc. TASK from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $21 to $16.5. TaskUs shares closed at $18.21 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho analyst Anthony Crowdell downgraded Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $102 to $90. Pinnacle West Capital shares closed at $87.84 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Christopher Schoell downgraded AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $62 to $43. AST SpaceMobile shares closed at $40.77 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
