This Lululemon Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Keybanc analyst Ashley Owens downgraded the rating for lululemon athletica inc. LULU from Overweight to Sector Weight. Lululemon shares closed at $168.10 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Overweight to Sector Weight. Lululemon shares closed at $168.10 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Citigroup analyst Smedes Rose downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts Inc . PK from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $13 to $12. Park Hotels shares closed at $11.88 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $13 to $12. Park Hotels shares closed at $11.88 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette downgraded TaskUs, Inc. TASK from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $21 to $16.5. TaskUs shares closed at $18.21 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $21 to $16.5. TaskUs shares closed at $18.21 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Mizuho analyst Anthony Crowdell downgraded Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $102 to $90. Pinnacle West Capital shares closed at $87.84 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $102 to $90. Pinnacle West Capital shares closed at $87.84 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. UBS analyst Christopher Schoell downgraded AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $62 to $43. AST SpaceMobile shares closed at $40.77 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying LULU stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock