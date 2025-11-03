markets
November 3, 2025 1:01 PM 3 min read

Nvidia, Amazon Extend Rally, Bitcoin Sinks To $107,000: What's Moving Markets Monday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Wall Street opened the week on a mixed note on Monday. Investors continue to pile into AI-driven mega-cap stocks while taking a more cautious stance on the broader market after last week's unexpectedly hawkish Federal Reserve meeting.

By midday in New York, the S&P 500 was up 0.2%, the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.6%, and both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Russell 2000 edged lower. Among the Magnificent Seven, Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) jumped 3.3%, lifting its market capitalization to $5.08 trillion and further cementing its dominance.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) extended its post-earnings surge, climbing another 4.7% after Friday's 9.6% rally — its strongest two-day performance since November 2022.

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) was the standout gainer of the day, soaring 16% after Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE:KMB) announced a $48.7 billion takeover at $21.01 per share. Kimberly-Clark shares sank 13% on the news.

In earnings, IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) rose 14% after beating Wall Street estimates and raising its full-year profit outlook.

Commodities

U.S. natural gas futures at Henry Hub climbed 3% to above $4.20 per MMBtu, the highest since late March, driven by stronger heating demand and forecasts for colder weather. Natural gas producers Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) gained 5% and 3.3%, respectively. West Texas Intermediate crude added 0.5% to $61 a barrel, as OPEC+ paused output increases amid slowing demand expectations and a looming supply glut.

Metals were muted, with gold steady at $4,000 per ounce, silver down 0.5% to $48.40, and copper slipping 0.3% to $5.07 per pound.

Crypto losses deepened. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dropped 3% to $107,000 after U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $1.15 billion in outflows last week. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) slid 6.7% toward its lowest close since early August, while Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) tumbled 10%.

Monday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPriceChg %
Nasdaq 10026,024.37+0.6%
S&P 5006,854.93+0.2%
Dow Jones47,361.35-0.4%
Russell 20002,463.94-0.6%
Updated by 12:30 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) rose 0.2% to $628.33.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) edged down 0.4% to $473.92.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 0.6% to $632.65.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) slipped 0.6% to $244.82.
  • The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLY) outperformed, up 0.9%; the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLP) lagged, down 1%.

Monday’s Earnings Movers

  • Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) down 0.5%
  • IDEXX Laboratories Inc. up 13.6%
  • Ares Management Corp. (NYSE:ARES) up 4.9%
  • ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) down 0.8%
  • CNA Financial Corp. (NYSE:CNA) down 1.3%
  • Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE:PNW) down 0.1%
  • Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) up 5.8%
  • Bruker Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKR) down 2.3%

Stocks slated to report earnings after the close include Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX), The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG), Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O), Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG), SBA Communications Corp. (NASDAQ:SBAC), BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT), Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA), Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX), Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), and Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Now Read:

Image: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BTC Logo
BTCGrayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest
$47.60-2.09%
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$107366.40-2.87%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$3666.84-6.12%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$169.84-9.52%
AMG Logo
AMGAffiliated Managers Group Inc
$250.655.33%
AMZN Logo
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$256.344.96%
AR Logo
ARAntero Resources Corp
$31.521.97%
ARES Logo
ARESAres Management Corp
$155.944.86%
BRKR Logo
BRKRBruker Corp
$37.50-3.70%
BWXT Logo
BWXTBWX Technologies Inc
$213.850.11%
CLX Logo
CLXClorox Co
$110.32-1.90%
CNA Logo
CNACNA Financial Corp
$43.99-1.26%
CTRA Logo
CTRACoterra Energy Inc
$24.172.16%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$473.92-0.37%
EQT Logo
EQTEQT Corp
$55.243.10%
EXAS Logo
EXASExact Sciences Corp
$65.591.39%
FANG Logo
FANGDiamondback Energy Inc
$142.44-0.52%
HOLX Logo
HOLXHologic Inc
$74.130.30%
IDXX Logo
IDXXIDEXX Laboratories Inc
$715.9313.7%
IWM Logo
IWMiShares Russell 2000 ETF
$244.92-0.53%
JCI Logo
JCIJohnson Controls International PLC
$114.400.01%
KMB Logo
KMBKimberly-Clark Corp
$104.50-12.7%
KVUE Logo
KVUEKenvue Inc
$17.0018.3%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$209.943.68%
O Logo
ORealty Income Corp
$58.200.38%
ON Logo
ONON Semiconductor Corp
$49.84-0.47%
PLTR Logo
PLTRPalantir Technologies Inc
$205.002.26%
PNW Logo
PNWPinnacle West Capital Corp
$88.14-0.43%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$632.970.62%
SBAC Logo
SBACSBA Communications Corp
$190.40-0.56%
SPG Logo
SPGSimon Property Group Inc
$177.290.87%
UNM Logo
UNMUnum Group
$72.83-0.80%
VOO Logo
VOOVanguard S&P 500 ETF
$628.640.26%
VRTX Logo
VRTXVertex Pharmaceuticals Inc
$425.04-0.12%
WMB Logo
WMBWilliams Companies Inc
$58.190.55%
XLB Logo
XLBMaterials Select Sector SPDR
$84.82-0.99%
XLP Logo
XLPSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
$75.52-1.00%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$143.84-0.28%
XLY Logo
XLYSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
$242.321.00%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved