Wall Street opened the week on a mixed note on Monday. Investors continue to pile into AI-driven mega-cap stocks while taking a more cautious stance on the broader market after last week's unexpectedly hawkish Federal Reserve meeting.

By midday in New York, the S&P 500 was up 0.2%, the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.6%, and both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Russell 2000 edged lower. Among the Magnificent Seven, Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) jumped 3.3%, lifting its market capitalization to $5.08 trillion and further cementing its dominance.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) extended its post-earnings surge, climbing another 4.7% after Friday's 9.6% rally — its strongest two-day performance since November 2022.

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) was the standout gainer of the day, soaring 16% after Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE:KMB) announced a $48.7 billion takeover at $21.01 per share. Kimberly-Clark shares sank 13% on the news.

In earnings, IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) rose 14% after beating Wall Street estimates and raising its full-year profit outlook.

Commodities

U.S. natural gas futures at Henry Hub climbed 3% to above $4.20 per MMBtu, the highest since late March, driven by stronger heating demand and forecasts for colder weather. Natural gas producers Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) gained 5% and 3.3%, respectively. West Texas Intermediate crude added 0.5% to $61 a barrel, as OPEC+ paused output increases amid slowing demand expectations and a looming supply glut.

Metals were muted, with gold steady at $4,000 per ounce, silver down 0.5% to $48.40, and copper slipping 0.3% to $5.07 per pound.

Crypto losses deepened. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dropped 3% to $107,000 after U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $1.15 billion in outflows last week. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) slid 6.7% toward its lowest close since early August, while Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) tumbled 10%.

Monday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price Chg % Nasdaq 100 26,024.37 +0.6% S&P 500 6,854.93 +0.2% Dow Jones 47,361.35 -0.4% Russell 2000 2,463.94 -0.6% Updated by 12:30 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) rose 0.2% to $628.33.

(NYSE:VOO) rose 0.2% to $628.33. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) edged down 0.4% to $473.92.

(NYSE:DIA) edged down 0.4% to $473.92. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 0.6% to $632.65.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 0.6% to $632.65. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) slipped 0.6% to $244.82.

(NYSE:IWM) slipped 0.6% to $244.82. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLY) outperformed, up 0.9%; the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLP) lagged, down 1%.

Monday’s Earnings Movers

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) down 0.5%

(NYSE:JCI) down 0.5% IDEXX Laboratories Inc. up 13.6%

up 13.6% Ares Management Corp. (NYSE:ARES) up 4.9%

(NYSE:ARES) up 4.9% ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) down 0.8%

(NASDAQ:ON) down 0.8% CNA Financial Corp. (NYSE:CNA) down 1.3%

(NYSE:CNA) down 1.3% Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE:PNW) down 0.1%

(NYSE:PNW) down 0.1% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) up 5.8%

(NYSE:AMG) up 5.8% Bruker Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKR) down 2.3%

Stocks slated to report earnings after the close include Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX), The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG), Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O), Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG), SBA Communications Corp. (NASDAQ:SBAC), BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT), Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA), Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX), Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), and Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

