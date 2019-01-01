ñol

Patriot National Bancorp
(NASDAQ:PNBK)
$11.71
-0.08[-0.68%]
At close: Sep 2
$11.37
-0.3400[-2.90%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low11.53 - 11.8152 Week High/Low- - 18Open / Close11.76 / 11.81Float / Outstanding2.2M / 4M
Vol / Avg.2.3K / 6.3KMkt Cap46.3MP/E8.8550d Avg. Price11.61
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS0.32Total Float-

Patriot National Bancorp Stock (NASDAQ:PNBK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Patriot National Bancorp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 5

EPS

$0.320

Quarterly Revenue

$8.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$8.5M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Patriot National Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert

Patriot National Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) reporting earnings?
A

Patriot National Bancorp (PNBK) is scheduled to report earnings on October 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 5, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Patriot National Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:PNBK) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $7.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

