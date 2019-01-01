Patriot National Bancorp Stock (NASDAQ:PNBK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Aug 5
EPS
$0.320
Quarterly Revenue
$8.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
$8.5M
Earnings History
Patriot National Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) reporting earnings?
Patriot National Bancorp (PNBK) is scheduled to report earnings on October 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 5, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)?
The Actual EPS was $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Patriot National Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:PNBK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $7.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
