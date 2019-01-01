ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
PharmaCyte Biotech
(NASDAQ:PMCB)
2.30
00
At close: Jun 1
2.30
00
After Hours: 4:41PM EDT
Day High/Low2.24 - 2.36
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 16.9
Open / Close2.3 / 2.31
Float / Outstanding20.7M / 20.7M
Vol / Avg.71.8K / 386.1K
Mkt Cap47.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.23
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.04
Total Float20.7M

PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

PharmaCyte Biotech reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 15

EPS

$-0.040

Quarterly Revenue

$0K

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of PharmaCyte Biotech using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

PharmaCyte Biotech Questions & Answers

Q
When is PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) reporting earnings?
A

PharmaCyte Biotech (PMCB) is scheduled to report earnings on June 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 15, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.64, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were PharmaCyte Biotech’s (NASDAQ:PMCB) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.