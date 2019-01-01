PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech
PharmaCyte Biotech Questions & Answers
The latest price target for PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ: PMCB) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting PMCB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ: PMCB) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and PharmaCyte Biotech initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PharmaCyte Biotech, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PharmaCyte Biotech was filed on November 8, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 8, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PharmaCyte Biotech (PMCB) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price PharmaCyte Biotech (PMCB) is trading at is $2.30, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
