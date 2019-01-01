ñol

Philip Morris Intl
(NYSE:PM)
105.69
-0.56[-0.53%]
At close: Jun 1
106.23
0.5400[0.51%]
After Hours: 5:15PM EDT
Day High/Low104.62 - 106.54
52 Week High/Low85.64 - 112.48
Open / Close106.48 / 105.76
Float / Outstanding1.5B / 1.6B
Vol / Avg.- / 6.2M
Mkt Cap163.8B
P/E18.3
50d Avg. Price100.65
Div / Yield5/4.73%
Payout Ratio85.64
EPS1.5
Total Float1.5B

Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Philip Morris Intl reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 21

EPS

$1.560

Quarterly Revenue

$7.7B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$7.7B

Earnings Recap

 

Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Philip Morris Intl beat estimated earnings by 4.7%, reporting an EPS of $1.56 versus an estimate of $1.49.

Revenue was up $161.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Philip Morris Intl's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.33 1.55 1.55 1.40
EPS Actual 1.35 1.58 1.57 1.57
Revenue Estimate 7.76B 7.90B 7.67B 7.27B
Revenue Actual 8.10B 8.12B 7.59B 7.58B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Philip Morris Intl using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Philip Morris Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) reporting earnings?
A

Philip Morris Intl (PM) is scheduled to report earnings on July 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.14, which missed the estimate of $1.23.

Q
What were Philip Morris Intl’s (NYSE:PM) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $6.9B, which missed the estimate of $7.1B.

