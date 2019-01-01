Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Philip Morris Intl beat estimated earnings by 4.7%, reporting an EPS of $1.56 versus an estimate of $1.49.
Revenue was up $161.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.75% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Philip Morris Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.33
|1.55
|1.55
|1.40
|EPS Actual
|1.35
|1.58
|1.57
|1.57
|Revenue Estimate
|7.76B
|7.90B
|7.67B
|7.27B
|Revenue Actual
|8.10B
|8.12B
|7.59B
|7.58B
Philip Morris Intl Questions & Answers
Philip Morris Intl (PM) is scheduled to report earnings on July 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $1.14, which missed the estimate of $1.23.
The Actual Revenue was $6.9B, which missed the estimate of $7.1B.
