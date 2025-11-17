Philip Morris Supplier With Inexpensive Stock Price Surges In Value Rankings

Universal Corp. (NYSE:UVV) , the world's largest supplier of leaf tobacco and a vendor to Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), has surged into the top decile of U.S. stocks by value ranking, underlining its status as an attractively priced company.

What Does Value Ranking Mean?

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings‘ value report is a percentile-ranked composite metric that evaluates a stock's relative worth by comparing its market price to fundamental measures of the company's assets, earnings, sales, and operating performance.

UVV's value score, according to the latest percentile report, entered the elite group of top value stocks—a move that can catch the attention of value-driven investors.

What Do UVV’s Rankings Show?

The composite factor model underscores Universal's sharp appeal for bargain hunters, awarding the stock an outsized value score of 89.96 and a robust growth reading of 85.99.

Despite these gains, UVV continues to face both short- and longer-term headwinds in price momentum and operational quality, with its momentum and quality scores lagging at 28.24 and 22.03, respectively.

Technical trends remain negative across all timeframes, reflecting persistent price weakness in tobacco equities overall. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

Other Companies That Use UVV’s Tobacco

Universal is a strategic supplier to global tobacco leaders—most notably Philip Morris, as well as British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) , Imperial Brands PLC (OTC:IMBBF) , China Tobacco, and Japan Tobacco.

Supplying to these global firms positions it at the heart of a durable, multi-billion-dollar value chain.

The latest forensic valuation models peg UVV as significantly undervalued, estimating its intrinsic worth above its current share price, with upside potential.

UVV stock was down 3.25% year-to-date and 4.37% over the year, as it closed 0.21% higher at $52.92 apiece on Friday. It was up 0.53% in premarket on Monday.

The futures of the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones were trading higher on Monday after a mixed close on Friday.

