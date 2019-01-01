ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ePlus
ePlus Questions & Answers
The latest price target for ePlus (NASDAQ: PLUS) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on August 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $121.00 expecting PLUS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 111.06% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ePlus (NASDAQ: PLUS) was provided by Sidoti & Co., and ePlus upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ePlus, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ePlus was filed on August 5, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 5, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ePlus (PLUS) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $104.00 to $121.00. The current price ePlus (PLUS) is trading at is $57.33, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
