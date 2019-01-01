ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ePlus beat estimated earnings by 48.53%, reporting an EPS of $1.01 versus an estimate of $0.68.

Revenue was up $98.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 1.34% increase in the share price the next day.

