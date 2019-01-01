Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pulse Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 9.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.52.

Revenue was up $444.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 26.95% drop in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.