Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ: PLSE) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting PLSE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ: PLSE) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Pulse Biosciences downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Pulse Biosciences, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Pulse Biosciences was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) is trading at is $2.03, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
