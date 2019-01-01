QQQ
Range
0.4 - 0.43
Vol / Avg.
5.4K/11.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.56
Mkt Cap
12.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.4
P/E
-
EPS
-0.3
Shares
28.7M
Outstanding
PlantFuel Life Inc is focused on delivering PLANT FUELED nutritional supplements to consumers. It utilizes a multi-approach: a process including formulations using clinically proven, banned substance-free ingredients that do not compromise on flavor, digestion quality, or performance output.

PlantFuel Life Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PlantFuel Life (PLFLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PlantFuel Life (OTCQB: PLFLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PlantFuel Life's (PLFLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PlantFuel Life.

Q

What is the target price for PlantFuel Life (PLFLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PlantFuel Life

Q

Current Stock Price for PlantFuel Life (PLFLF)?

A

The stock price for PlantFuel Life (OTCQB: PLFLF) is $0.4315 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:21:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PlantFuel Life (PLFLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PlantFuel Life.

Q

When is PlantFuel Life (OTCQB:PLFLF) reporting earnings?

A

PlantFuel Life does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PlantFuel Life (PLFLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PlantFuel Life.

Q

What sector and industry does PlantFuel Life (PLFLF) operate in?

A

PlantFuel Life is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.