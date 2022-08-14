PlantFuel Issues Warrants in Connection with its Partnership with GNC Ventures

Mississauga, Ontario – TheNewswire – August 9, 2022 – PlantFuel Life Inc. FUEL PLFLF BR ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") the scientifically focused plant-based wellness company is pleased to announce, that further to its press release dated August 4, 2022, it has completed the first step of its partnership with GNC Ventures.

In connection with the partnership, the Company issued issue a total of 5,000,000 performance warrants to GNC. Each performance warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of CAD$0.23 for a period of 5 years from the date of issuance. The performance warrants will only become exercisable upon the achievement of certain milestones (with 1,050,000 of the performance warrants being exercisable upon the Company having received US$1,500,000 in total purchases from GNC during calendar 2022, 1,850,000 of the performance warrants being exercisable upon the Company having received US$3,000,000 in total purchases from GNC during calendar 2023 and 2,100,000 of the performance warrants being exercisable upon the Company having received US$4,000,000 in total purchases from GNC during calendar 2024). Additionally, the performance warrants contain a feature that would permit the "net issuance" of the warrants on a "cashless exercise" basis, based on the market price of the Company's at the time of the exercise.

PlantFuel Life Inc. is a scientifically focused, plant-based wellness company managed by successful entrepreneurs with extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. https://plantfuellife.com/

