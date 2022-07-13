PlantFuel Announces New Conference Call Details for Annual General Meeting

Mississauga, Ontario – TheNewswire – July 8, 2022 – PlantFuel Life Inc. FUEL FUEL PLFLF BR ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") announces that, due to the Rogers Wireless network being down, its Annual General Meeting scheduled for today, July 8, 2022 at 11:00 am PT, will now be held via Zoom.

Zoom Details:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85705311801?pwd=bXR0NjNUb0cvcFRvMFZGQjR6UXcwUT09

Meeting ID: 857 0531 1801

Passcode: 682825

About PlantFuel Life Inc.

PlantFuel Life Inc (also known as PlantFuel) is a scientifically focused, plant-based wellness company managed by successful entrepreneurs with extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. https://plantfuellife.com/

Contact Information:

Brad Pyatt

ir@plantfuel.com

1-888-630-6938

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.