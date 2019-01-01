Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)
Earnings Recap
Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Children's Place missed estimated earnings by 28.08%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $1.46.
Revenue was down $73.13 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 2.41% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Children's Place's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.85
|4.40
|0.31
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|3.02
|5.43
|1.71
|3.25
|Revenue Estimate
|537.73M
|566.42M
|417.31M
|354.78M
|Revenue Actual
|507.80M
|558.23M
|413.86M
|435.48M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Children's Place using advanced sorting and filters.
Children's Place Questions & Answers
Children's Place (PLCE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 19, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.86, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $373.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.