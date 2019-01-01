Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Children's Place missed estimated earnings by 28.08%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $1.46.

Revenue was down $73.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 2.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Children's Place's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.85 4.40 0.31 0.02 EPS Actual 3.02 5.43 1.71 3.25 Revenue Estimate 537.73M 566.42M 417.31M 354.78M Revenue Actual 507.80M 558.23M 413.86M 435.48M

