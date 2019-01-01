ñol

Children's Place
(NASDAQ:PLCE)
46.01
-1.47[-3.10%]
At close: Jun 1
46.01
00
After Hours: 4:37PM EDT
Day High/Low45.54 - 49.22
52 Week High/Low36.97 - 113.5
Open / Close48.5 / 46.01
Float / Outstanding10.8M / 13.5M
Vol / Avg.428.6K / 661.9K
Mkt Cap622M
P/E4.31
50d Avg. Price49.01
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.46
Total Float10.8M

Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Children's Place reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 19

EPS

$1.050

Quarterly Revenue

$362.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)

$362.4M

Earnings Recap

 

Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Children's Place missed estimated earnings by 28.08%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $1.46.

Revenue was down $73.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 2.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Children's Place's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 2.85 4.40 0.31 0.02
EPS Actual 3.02 5.43 1.71 3.25
Revenue Estimate 537.73M 566.42M 417.31M 354.78M
Revenue Actual 507.80M 558.23M 413.86M 435.48M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Children's Place using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Children's Place Questions & Answers

Q
When is Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) reporting earnings?
A

Children's Place (PLCE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 19, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.86, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Children's Place’s (NASDAQ:PLCE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $373.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

