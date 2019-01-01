Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Jun 7
EPS Estimate
$0.610
Quarterly Revenue Estimate
$365.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$343.1M
Earnings History
Dave & Buster's Enter Questions & Answers
When is Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) reporting earnings?
Dave & Buster's Enter (PLAY) is scheduled to report earnings on June 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 28, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.87, which beat the estimate of $0.82.
What were Dave & Buster's Enter’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $304.1M, which beat the estimate of $300M.
