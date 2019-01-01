QQQ
Benzinga - Jun 7, 2021, 3:25PM

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ: PKW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF's (PKW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)?

A

The stock price for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ: PKW) is $87.76 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021.

Q

When is Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW) operate in?

A

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.