This move is seen as a strong signal of confidence in Adobe’s cash flow and long-term value.

Authorizes $25B Buyback Through 2030

Adobe’s board of directors has approved a stock repurchase authorization allowing the company to buy back up to $25 billion in common stock through April 30, 2030.

This initiative aims to return value to shareholders while minimizing dilution from stock issuances.

Dan Durn, executive vice president and CFO, said the company’s new $25 billion buyback plan reflects strong confidence in its cash generation and long-term shareholder value.

He added that returning substantial capital to investors, while continuing to invest heavily in innovation, underscores the resilience of Adobe’s business model and its strategy to harness AI to enhance creativity, expand reach, and deliver more impactful user experiences.

Key Deals At Adobe Summit

ADBE Down 29.36% in 12 Months

Adobe is currently trading within a challenging technical setup, having experienced a 12-month decline of 29.36%. The stock is trading 5.6% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), indicating short-term strength, while it remains 12% below its 100-day SMA, suggesting a struggle in maintaining intermediate-term momentum.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 50.97, which is neutral, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. This positioning suggests a balanced market sentiment, with no immediate pressure from buyers or sellers.

Key Resistance : $285.50 — This level has historically been a point of selling pressure.

: $285.50 — This level has historically been a point of selling pressure. Key Support: $244.50 — This level has shown to be a strong demand zone in the past.

Adobe Q2 EPS Seen at 540 Cents

Adobe is slated to provide its next financial update on June 11, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 540 cents (Up from 506 cents)

: 540 cents (Up from 506 cents) Revenue Estimate : $6.46 Billion (Up from $5.87 Billion)

: $6.46 Billion (Up from $5.87 Billion) Valuation: P/E of 14.4x (Indicates value opportunity)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $335.65. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Neutral (Lowers Target to $260.00) (April 17)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $260.00) (April 17) RBC Capital : Outperform (Lowers Target to $350.00) (April 17)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $350.00) (April 17) William Blair: Downgraded to Market Perform (March 26)

Benzinga Edge: Quality 81.87, Momentum 6.34

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Adobe, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 29.33) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: Weak (Score: 29.33) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth : Weak (Score: 12.97) — Limited growth indicators compared to sector averages.

: Weak (Score: 12.97) — Limited growth indicators compared to sector averages. Quality : Strong (Score: 81.87) — Solid fundamentals and operational efficiency.

: Strong (Score: 81.87) — Solid fundamentals and operational efficiency. Momentum: Weak (Score: 6.34) — Underperforming in terms of price momentum.

The Verdict: Adobe’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed profile, with strong quality metrics but weak value and momentum scores. This suggests that while the company maintains solid fundamentals, it faces challenges in growth and market sentiment.

ADBE ETF Weights: IGV 4.27%, MRAD 4.05%

Significance: Because ADBE carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

ADBE Price Action: Adobe shares were up 3.65% at $256.19 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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