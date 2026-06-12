Why Is Adobe Stock Sinking Friday?

Strategy Shift Overshadows Earnings Beat

The broader market remains supportive, with Nasdaq futures rising 0.22% and S&P 500 futures gaining 0.44%. However, Adobe shares are moving sharply lower as investors digest management’s decision to prioritize long-term AI user growth over near-term monetization.

Despite reporting better-than-expected revenue and earnings and raising its full-year outlook, Adobe said it will expand freemium experiences across products, including Firefly, Express, and Acrobat, while deferring previously planned Creative Cloud pricing and packaging changes.

The company warned that the strategy will pressure second-half annual recurring revenue growth as it focuses on customer acquisition and engagement rather than immediate monetization.

Management said the move is intended to accelerate monthly active user growth and expand Adobe’s AI ecosystem. However, investors often place significant weight on ARR growth as a key software valuation metric, making any near-term slowdown a concern.

CFO Departure Adds To Investor Concerns

Selling pressure was compounded by Adobe’s announcement that Chief Financial Officer Dan Durn will leave the company. The departure comes as Adobe also continues its CEO succession process, adding another layer of uncertainty despite an otherwise strong quarterly report.

Analysts Cut Price Forecasts

Wall Street’s stance remains cautious. Adobe carries a consensus Hold rating with an average analyst price forecast of $277.59.

Following the earnings release, several firms reduced their forecasts. Mizuho maintained a Neutral rating and lowered its price forecast to $245 on Thursday. Baird also kept a Neutral rating while cutting its forecast to $230. Evercore ISI downgraded the stock to In-Line and reduced its forecast to $225.

Technical Analysis

Adobe remains in a firmly bearish long-term trend.

At current levels, the stock trades 18.7% below its 20-day simple moving average, 18% below its 50-day SMA, 21.4% below its 100-day SMA and 32.7% below its 200-day SMA. Such wide gaps below key moving averages often indicate strong overhead resistance during any recovery attempt.

Momentum indicators also remain weak. The MACD sits below its signal line, while the histogram remains negative, suggesting buying momentum has faded.

The moving average structure is mixed. The 20-day SMA remains above the 50-day SMA, a shorter-term positive signal. However, the 50-day SMA remains below the 200-day SMA, a classic bearish long-term pattern.

Over the past 12 months, Adobe shares have fallen 47.11%, highlighting the continued challenge of rebuilding long-term investor confidence despite ongoing investments in artificial intelligence.

ADBE Price Action: Adobe shares were down 7.84% at $201.65 during premarket trading on Friday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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