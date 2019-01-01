Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 2
EPS
$0.080
Quarterly Revenue
$479M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$479M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Park Hotels & Resorts using advanced sorting and filters.
Park Hotels & Resorts Questions & Answers
When is Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) reporting earnings?
Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)?
The Actual EPS was $0.81, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Park Hotels & Resorts’s (NYSE:PK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $733M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.