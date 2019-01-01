PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PJT Partners
PJT Partners Questions & Answers
The latest price target for PJT Partners (NYSE: PJT) was reported by Piper Sandler on April 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $60.00 expecting PJT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -21.19% downside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PJT Partners (NYSE: PJT) was provided by Piper Sandler, and PJT Partners maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PJT Partners, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PJT Partners was filed on April 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 7, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PJT Partners (PJT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $69.00 to $60.00. The current price PJT Partners (PJT) is trading at is $76.13, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
