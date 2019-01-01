ñol

PJT Partners
(NYSE:PJT)
76.13
0.29[0.38%]
At close: Jun 1
76.05
-0.0800[-0.11%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low74.41 - 76.47
52 Week High/Low54.48 - 89.5
Open / Close76.35 / 76.05
Float / Outstanding23.8M / 39.8M
Vol / Avg.202K / 200K
Mkt Cap3B
P/E30.75
50d Avg. Price66.98
Div / Yield1/1.32%
Payout Ratio16.22
EPS0.64
Total Float23.8M

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

PJT Partners reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$1.000

Quarterly Revenue

$246.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$246.3M

Earnings Recap

 

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PJT Partners beat estimated earnings by 35.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $0.74.

Revenue was up $39.62 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 0.45% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PJT Partners's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.72 1.27 0.98 0.73
EPS Actual 1.52 0.98 1.06 0.89
Revenue Estimate 339.03M 273.15M 228.30M 198.21M
Revenue Actual 313.27M 231.30M 240.68M 206.70M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of PJT Partners using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

PJT Partners Questions & Answers

Q
When is PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) reporting earnings?
A

PJT Partners (PJT) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.27, which missed the estimate of $0.34.

Q
What were PJT Partners’s (NYSE:PJT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $109.3M, which missed the estimate of $110M.

