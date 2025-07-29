July 29, 2025 1:27 PM 5 min read

AMD Rises To 1-Year Highs, Crude Eyes $68: What's Moving Markets Tuesday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Risk appetite took a breather Tuesday, with major U.S. stock indices retreating modestly from record highs as investors braced for a pivotal stretch of earnings and macro events.

Roughly $19.5 trillion in market value — led by four Magnificent Seven names: Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Meta Platforms Inc. META, Apple Inc. AAPL, and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN — is set to report earnings by Thursday after market close.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep rates steady at 4.25%-4.5% on Wednesday, though growing market chatter points to possible dissent in favor of early cuts.

A 90-day extension of the U.S.-China trade truce remains on the table, said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

Attention will then shift to Thursday's heavy macro lineup, including second-quarter GDP growth estimates and June's PCE inflation data, followed by July's jobs report on Friday — key inputs for the Fed's next move.

By midday in New York, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.4%, and the Russell 2000 shed 0.7%. The Nasdaq 100 remained flat.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD surged past $175, breaching a major technical level and marking highs not seen since July 2014, making it one of the day's top tech performers.

Shares of AMD have now rallied by 134% since April’s tariff-driven lows, outperforming NVIDIA Corp. NVDA’s 105% gain during the same period.

The U.S. dollar extended its rally, on pace for a fourth consecutive gain after Monday's sharp move.

In commodities, oil prices stayed hot. WTI crude rose 1.6% to $67.75 per barrel, extending Monday's 2.4% jump and hitting a two-week high. Precious metals traded sideways as dollar strength continued to limit upside momentum.

Bitcoin BTC/USD edged down 1% to $117,000, logging a second straight daily decline.

Tuesday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price1-day % chg
Nasdaq 10023,364.690.0%
S&P 5006,380.21-0.1%
Dow Jones44,657.34-0.4%
Russell 20002,241.90-0.7%
Updated by 12:20 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO was down 0.092% to $584.90.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA slipped 0.4% to $446.42.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ flattened at $567.97.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM fell 0.8% to $222.45.
  • The Industrials Select Sector SPDR Fund XLI underperformed, down 1.3%; the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund XLRE outperformed, up 1.3%.

Tuesday’s Stock Movers

  • Novo Nordisk A/S NVO plunged 22.5% after the Danish pharma giant slashed guidance on its blockbuster Wegovy weight-loss drug, while also announcing a new CEO.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. SRPT surged more than 20% after announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration signaled it could resume shipments of Elevidys.

Stocks reacting to quarterly results included:

  • Procter & Gamble Co PG flat at 0.0%
  • UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH down 5.1%
  • Merck & Co., Inc MRK down 3.3%
  • Boeing Co BA down 3.0%
  • Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT down 11.8%
  • American Tower Corp AMT down 3.0%
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL down 5.0%
  • United Parcel Service, Inc UPS down 9.7%
  • Ecolab Inc ECL down 4.7%
  • PayPal Holdings, Inc PYPL down 9.3%
  • Johnson Controls International plc JCI down 6.9%
  • Norfolk Southern Corp NSC down 3.5%
  • Carrier Global Corp CARR down 11.0%
  • Corning Inc GLW up 13.2%
  • CBRE Group, Inc CBRE up 9.1%
  • Sysco Corp SYY down 2.5%
  • DTE Energy Co DTE up 0.2%
  • SoFi Technologies, Inc.SOFI up 14.0%
  • Hubbell Inc HUBB down 2.6%
  • Incyte Corp INCY up 8.6%
  • Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK down 8.4%
  • PJT Partners Inc. PJT down 2.0%
  • Polaris Inc. PII up 12.2%
  • JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU up 4.9%

Stocks scheduled to report earnings after Tuesday's close include BXP Inc BXP, Caesars Entertainment Inc. CZR, Electronic Arts Inc. EA, Essex Property Trust Inc. ESS, Exelixis Inc. EXEL, Mondelez International Inc. MDLZ, PPG Industries Inc. PPG, Regency Centers Corp. REG, Republic Services Inc. RSG, Starbucks Corp. SBUX, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC STX, Teradyne Inc. TER, Visa Inc. V, Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG, The Cheesecake Factory Inc. CAKE, Freshworks Inc. FRSH, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB, Qorvo Inc. QRVO and Red Rock Resorts Inc. RRR.

