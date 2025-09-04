Jim Cramer: Sell Chime, Get This Buy Now Pay Later Stock Instead

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended selling neobank Chime Financial, Inc‘s CHYM stock and buying Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM.

San Francisco-based Chime Financial, on Aug. 22, announced a strategic partnership with Workday WDAY to advance financial wellness in the workplace.

Affirm, a buy-now-pay-later lender that lets consumers split purchases into installments, posted earnings of 20 cents per share, ahead of analyst expectations of 10 cents. The firm, also based in San Francisco, reported revenue of $876.4 million, topping estimates of $837 million.

Cramer said PJT Partners Inc. PJT is a service that he doesn't really understand and recommends buying The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS.

On the earnings front, PJT Partners, on July 29, reported quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.14 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $406.884 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $343.107 million.

Eaton Corporation plc ETN is just a “terrific” stock, Cramer said.

On Aug. 5, Eaton posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter and issued soft third-quarter and fiscal year 2025 earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share guidance.

Price Action:

Chime shares fell 1.7% to settle at $24.31 on Wednesday.

PJT Partners shares declined 1.2% to close at $174.56.

Eaton shares fell 0.2% to settle at $342.99.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock