ShiftPixy Inc provides a disruptive human capital management platform, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen mobile engagement technology to help businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens and connect with a ready-for-hire workforce. ShiftPixy adds a needed layer for addressing compliance and continued demands for equitable employment practices in the growing economy. Geographically it operates in California and Washington and drives key revenue from Californian religion.