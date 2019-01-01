QQQ
Range
0.68 - 0.85
Vol / Avg.
737.7K/7.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.63 - 4.1
Mkt Cap
28.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.68
P/E
-
EPS
-0.24
Shares
33.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 11:55AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 11:41AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 1:48PM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
ShiftPixy Inc provides a disruptive human capital management platform, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen mobile engagement technology to help businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens and connect with a ready-for-hire workforce. ShiftPixy adds a needed layer for addressing compliance and continued demands for equitable employment practices in the growing economy. Geographically it operates in California and Washington and drives key revenue from Californian religion.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.240
REV8.940M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.220
REV9.023M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ShiftPixy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ShiftPixy (PIXY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ShiftPixy (NASDAQ: PIXY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ShiftPixy's (PIXY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ShiftPixy (PIXY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ShiftPixy

Q

Current Stock Price for ShiftPixy (PIXY)?

A

The stock price for ShiftPixy (NASDAQ: PIXY) is $0.8396 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ShiftPixy (PIXY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ShiftPixy.

Q

When is ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) reporting earnings?

A

ShiftPixy’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 13, 2022.

Q

Is ShiftPixy (PIXY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ShiftPixy.

Q

What sector and industry does ShiftPixy (PIXY) operate in?

A

ShiftPixy is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.