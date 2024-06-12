Why Oracle Shares Are Trading Higher By 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Oracle Corporation ORCL rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

Oracle posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter. The company also announced a partnership with Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL GOOG Google Cloud.

Oracle shares jumped 9% to $135.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd GDHG rose 70.3% to $0.3049 in today's pre-market trading.

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. WLGS shares rose 43.1% to $0.8760 in pre-market trading after surging 16% on Tuesday.

Surf Air Mobility Inc. SRFM gained 38% to $0.3860 in pre-market trading. Surf Air Mobility entered into an agreement to supply electric powertrains to Asta, a Brazilian Cessna Caravan operator.

Beamr Imaging Ltd. BMR gained 28.2% to $5.64 in pre-market trading. Beamr said its cloud solution is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

Castellum, Inc . CTM shares gained 24.9% to $0.2410 in pre-market trading.

Rentokil Initial plc RTO gained 11.5% to $30.01 in pre-market trading following a report suggesting Trian has amassed a stake in the company.

The Aaron's Company, Inc . AAN shares climbed 10.9% to $8.88 in pre-market trading.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO rose 10.8% to $3.90 in pre-market trading. Ultragenyx and Mereo reported 14-month results from Phase 2 portion of Phase 2/3 Orbit study.

Ayro, Inc. AYRO shares rose 9.6% to $0.8991 in pre-market trading.

Losers

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc . THMO shares declined 49.8% to $0.2691 in pre-market trading after the Nasdaq denied the company’s request for continued listing and the stock will be suspended at the opening of business on June 17, 2024.

Clene Inc. CLNN shares dipped 24.7% to $0.31 in pre-market trading after falling 4% on Tuesday.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp . TNXP shares declined 24.4% to $1.61 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed public offering.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc . KWE shares fell 21.9% to $0.7965 in pre-market trading after jumping around 17% on Tuesday. KWESST Micro Systems was recently awarded a sub-contract worth up to C$48 million by Thales Canada for software development services.

ShiftPixy, Inc . PIXY shares declined 14.3% to $1.32 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Tuesday.

Oblong, Inc. OBLG fell 14.2% to $0.1723 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Tuesday. Obglong recently signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Dwellwell Analytics.

PetMed Express, Inc. PETS shares fell 13.8% to $4.06 in pre-market trading following mixed fourth-quarter results. The company said results were negatively impacted by a challenging macro environment and industry dynamics.

mF International Limited MFI shares fell 13% to $0.99 in pre-market trading after surging around 13% on Tuesday.

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. CLDI shares fell 12.2% to $0.2370 in pre-market trading after jumping around 32% on Tuesday. Calidi Biotherapeutics recently announced collaboration with SIGA Technologies to advance Calidi's RTNova virotherapy for lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors.

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited DSY shares fell 11.9% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after dipping 23% on Tuesday. Big Tree Cloud recently announced completion of its business combination with Plutonian Acquisition Corp.

