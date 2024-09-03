Why Zhibao Technology Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 19%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Zhibao Technology Inc. ZBAO rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced that it has won a tender to provide high-end medical third party administration services to the People’s Insurance Company of China Limited.

Zhibao Technology shares jumped 18.8% to $3.99 in the pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Sify Technologies Limited SIFY gained 129.4% to $0.7599 in pre-market trading. Sify becomes first in India to achieve NVIDIA DGX-ready data center certification for liquid cooling to enable breakthrough AI performance.

gained 129.4% to $0.7599 in pre-market trading. Sify becomes first in India to achieve NVIDIA DGX-ready data center certification for liquid cooling to enable breakthrough AI performance. Aptose Biosciences Inc. APTO rose 48.1% to $0.6040 in today's pre-market trading after the company announced a $10 million loan through a Facility Agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co.

rose 48.1% to $0.6040 in today's pre-market trading after the company announced a $10 million loan through a Facility Agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. CDT gained 25.8% to $0.1549 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Friday.

gained 25.8% to $0.1549 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Friday. Perfect Moment Ltd . PMNT gained 25.2% to $1.29 in pre-market trading.

. gained 25.2% to $1.29 in pre-market trading. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals In c CYCC gained 21.7% to $1.28 in pre-market trading.

c gained 21.7% to $1.28 in pre-market trading. Polar Power In c POLA gained 18.8% to $0.47 in the pre-market trading session. Polar Power, last month, posted a profit for the second quarter.

c gained 18.8% to $0.47 in the pre-market trading session. Polar Power, last month, posted a profit for the second quarter. QuantaSing Group Ltd- ADR QSG gained 13.2% to $1.97 in pre-market trading.

gained 13.2% to $1.97 in pre-market trading. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS rose 11.5% to $6.01 in pre-market trading.

rose 11.5% to $6.01 in pre-market trading. Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. AZI gained 5% to $3.15 in pre-market trading amid post-IPO volatility.

Losers

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc BJDX fell 13.3% to $0.16 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Friday.

fell 13.3% to $0.16 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Friday. Focus Universal Inc . FCUV shares fell 13.1% to $0.2338 in pre-market trading. Focus Universal shares jumped over 41% on Friday after the company in a Form4 filing disclosed that CEO Desheng Wang bought 302,100 shares of stock at an average price of $0.18 per share.

. shares fell 13.1% to $0.2338 in pre-market trading. Focus Universal shares jumped over 41% on Friday after the company in a Form4 filing disclosed that CEO Desheng Wang bought 302,100 shares of stock at an average price of $0.18 per share. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc . STAF shares declined 12.1% to $2.05 in pre-market trading.

. shares declined 12.1% to $2.05 in pre-market trading. Graphex Group Limited GRFX fell 12% to $0.21 in pre-market trading after surging 13% on Friday.

fell 12% to $0.21 in pre-market trading after surging 13% on Friday. ShiftPixy In c PIXY shares fell 11.8% to $1.04 in pre-market trading. ShiftPixy recently announced the pricing of $2.5 million offering.

c shares fell 11.8% to $1.04 in pre-market trading. ShiftPixy recently announced the pricing of $2.5 million offering. Agape ATP Corporation ATPC shares declined 11.4% to $2.26 in pre-market trading after jumping 60% on Friday.

shares declined 11.4% to $2.26 in pre-market trading after jumping 60% on Friday. Autonomix Medical In c AMIX shares fell 10.9% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Friday.

c shares fell 10.9% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Friday. Theriva Biologics, Inc . TOVX fell 10% to $5.31 in today's pre-market trading after gaining over 25% on Friday.

. fell 10% to $5.31 in today's pre-market trading after gaining over 25% on Friday. United States Steel Corporation X shares dipped 5.8% to $35.70 in pre-market trading. Vice President Kamala Harris has expressed her support for American ownership of United States Steel, amidst ongoing foreign acquisition attempts.

shares dipped 5.8% to $35.70 in pre-market trading. Vice President Kamala Harris has expressed her support for American ownership of United States Steel, amidst ongoing foreign acquisition attempts. Diversified Energy Company PLC DEC declined 5.6% to $11.54 in pre-market trading. Keybanc analyst Tim Rezvan, last week, initiated coverage on Diversified Energy with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $18.

