Why Zhibao Technology Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 19%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Zhibao Technology Inc. ZBAO rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced that it has won a tender to provide high-end medical third party administration services to the People’s Insurance Company of China Limited.
Zhibao Technology shares jumped 18.8% to $3.99 in the pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Sify Technologies Limited SIFY gained 129.4% to $0.7599 in pre-market trading. Sify becomes first in India to achieve NVIDIA DGX-ready data center certification for liquid cooling to enable breakthrough AI performance.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. APTO rose 48.1% to $0.6040 in today's pre-market trading after the company announced a $10 million loan through a Facility Agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co.
- Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. CDT gained 25.8% to $0.1549 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Friday.
- Perfect Moment Ltd. PMNT gained 25.2% to $1.29 in pre-market trading.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc CYCC gained 21.7% to $1.28 in pre-market trading.
- Polar Power Inc POLA gained 18.8% to $0.47 in the pre-market trading session. Polar Power, last month, posted a profit for the second quarter.
- QuantaSing Group Ltd- ADR QSG gained 13.2% to $1.97 in pre-market trading.
- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS rose 11.5% to $6.01 in pre-market trading.
- Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. AZI gained 5% to $3.15 in pre-market trading amid post-IPO volatility.
Losers
- Bluejay Diagnostics Inc BJDX fell 13.3% to $0.16 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Friday.
- Focus Universal Inc. FCUV shares fell 13.1% to $0.2338 in pre-market trading. Focus Universal shares jumped over 41% on Friday after the company in a Form4 filing disclosed that CEO Desheng Wang bought 302,100 shares of stock at an average price of $0.18 per share.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. STAF shares declined 12.1% to $2.05 in pre-market trading.
- Graphex Group Limited GRFX fell 12% to $0.21 in pre-market trading after surging 13% on Friday.
- ShiftPixy Inc PIXY shares fell 11.8% to $1.04 in pre-market trading. ShiftPixy recently announced the pricing of $2.5 million offering.
- Agape ATP Corporation ATPC shares declined 11.4% to $2.26 in pre-market trading after jumping 60% on Friday.
- Autonomix Medical Inc AMIX shares fell 10.9% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Friday.
- Theriva Biologics, Inc. TOVX fell 10% to $5.31 in today's pre-market trading after gaining over 25% on Friday.
- United States Steel Corporation X shares dipped 5.8% to $35.70 in pre-market trading. Vice President Kamala Harris has expressed her support for American ownership of United States Steel, amidst ongoing foreign acquisition attempts.
- Diversified Energy Company PLC DEC declined 5.6% to $11.54 in pre-market trading. Keybanc analyst Tim Rezvan, last week, initiated coverage on Diversified Energy with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $18.
Now Read This:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.