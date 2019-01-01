QQQ
Range
2.26 - 2.61
Vol / Avg.
279.2K/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.66 - 10.49
Mkt Cap
19.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.41
P/E
-
EPS
-0.17
Shares
7.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Kidpik Corp is a subscription-based e-commerce company. It makes shopping easy, convenient, and accessible for parents by delivering, in a box, fashionable and personalized outfits for kids. kidpik provides kids clothing subscription boxes for boys and girls of varying sizes from toddler to youth that include mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's style preferences.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.220
REV5.574M

Analyst Ratings

Kidpik Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kidpik (PIK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kidpik (NASDAQ: PIK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kidpik's (PIK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kidpik (PIK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kidpik (NASDAQ: PIK) was reported by EF Hutton on December 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting PIK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 290.63% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kidpik (PIK)?

A

The stock price for Kidpik (NASDAQ: PIK) is $2.56 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kidpik (PIK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kidpik.

Q

When is Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) reporting earnings?

A

Kidpik’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Kidpik (PIK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kidpik.

Q

What sector and industry does Kidpik (PIK) operate in?

A

Kidpik is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.