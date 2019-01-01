|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.220
|REV
|5.574M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Kidpik (NASDAQ: PIK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Kidpik’s space includes: Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW), Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS), Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR), Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) and Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD).
The latest price target for Kidpik (NASDAQ: PIK) was reported by EF Hutton on December 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting PIK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 290.63% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kidpik (NASDAQ: PIK) is $2.56 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Kidpik.
Kidpik’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Kidpik.
Kidpik is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.