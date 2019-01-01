Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kidpik
Kidpik Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kidpik (NASDAQ: PIK) was reported by EF Hutton on December 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting PIK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 423.56% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kidpik (NASDAQ: PIK) was provided by EF Hutton, and Kidpik initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kidpik, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kidpik was filed on December 28, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 28, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kidpik (PIK) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $10.00. The current price Kidpik (PIK) is trading at is $1.91, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
