Why VirTra Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of VirTra, Inc. VTSI rose sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

VirTra posted GAAP earning of 25 cents per share, beating market estimates of 17 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $10.100 million versus expectation of $9.373 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

VirTra shares jumped 20% to $11.45 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

XTI Aerospace, Inc. XTIA rose 121.9% to $4.57 in pre-market trading after jumping 19% on Monday.

rose 121.9% to $4.57 in pre-market trading after jumping 19% on Monday. Kidpik Corp. PIK gained 70.8% to $7.43 in pre-market trading. Kidpik and Nina Footwear announced entry into definitive merger agreement.

gained 70.8% to $7.43 in pre-market trading. Kidpik and Nina Footwear announced entry into definitive merger agreement. MSP Recovery, Inc. LIFW gained 49.9% to $0.9999 in pre-market trading after a 13G filing showed Palantir Technologies reported a 6.5% stake in the company as of March 22, 2024.

gained 49.9% to $0.9999 in pre-market trading after a 13G filing showed Palantir Technologies reported a 6.5% stake in the company as of March 22, 2024. Serina Therapeutics, Inc. ZPTA shares gained 23.5% to $7.04 in pre-market trading after dipping 62% on Monday.

shares gained 23.5% to $7.04 in pre-market trading after dipping 62% on Monday. Trio Petroleum Corp. TPET gained 19.3% to $0.1232 in pre-market trading after jumping over 21% on Monday.

gained 19.3% to $0.1232 in pre-market trading after jumping over 21% on Monday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TCON shares rose 16.6% to $0.4799 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Monday.

shares rose 16.6% to $0.4799 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Monday. Digital Health Acquisition Corp. DHAC climbed 15.8% to $14.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.

climbed 15.8% to $14.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday. HWH International Inc. HWH shares rose 11.1% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Monday.

shares rose 11.1% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Monday. SolarMax Technology, Inc. SMXT gained 9.1% to $11.95 in pre-market trading after jumping around 20% on Monday.



Losers

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR declined 58.7% to $5.50 in pre-market trading. Acorda Therapeutics said it will no longer hold its fourth quarter and year end 2023 earnings conference call originally scheduled for April 1. Acorda Therapeutics and Merz announced signing of "stalking horse" asset purchase agreement.

declined 58.7% to $5.50 in pre-market trading. Acorda Therapeutics said it will no longer hold its fourth quarter and year end 2023 earnings conference call originally scheduled for April 1. Acorda Therapeutics and Merz announced signing of "stalking horse" asset purchase agreement. Gritstone bio, Inc. GRTS shares dropped 32.5% to $1.58 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $32.5 million underwritten public offering.

shares dropped 32.5% to $1.58 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $32.5 million underwritten public offering. Canoo Inc. GOEV fell 24.5% to $2.92 in pre-market trading. Canoo entered into a $30 billion market with multiple commercial vehicle sales in Saudi Arabia.

fell 24.5% to $2.92 in pre-market trading. Canoo entered into a $30 billion market with multiple commercial vehicle sales in Saudi Arabia. Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST fell 24% to $0.6799 in pre-market trading after announcing fourth-quarter financial results.

fell 24% to $0.6799 in pre-market trading after announcing fourth-quarter financial results. PVH Corp. PVH fell 23.4% to $107.00 pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance.

fell 23.4% to $107.00 pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance. Aclarion, Inc. ACON shares tumbled 21% to $0.3241 in pre-market trading after jumping 24% on Monday. Aclarion received a Notice of Allowance for its U.S. patent application 18/190,723 titled "Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Pulse Sequence, Acquisition, And Processing System And Method (For Diagnosing Pain)."

shares tumbled 21% to $0.3241 in pre-market trading after jumping 24% on Monday. Aclarion received a Notice of Allowance for its U.S. patent application 18/190,723 titled "Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Pulse Sequence, Acquisition, And Processing System And Method (For Diagnosing Pain)." Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. PPSI fell 20.2% to $4.74 pre-market trading after reporting unaudited preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2023.

fell 20.2% to $4.74 pre-market trading after reporting unaudited preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2023. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. AVTX fell 18.1% to $14.66 in pre-market trading. Avalo Therapeutics shares fell around 18% on Monday after the company reported worse-than-expected FY23 EPS results.

fell 18.1% to $14.66 in pre-market trading. Avalo Therapeutics shares fell around 18% on Monday after the company reported worse-than-expected FY23 EPS results. IM Cannabis Corp. IMCC fell 16.4% to $0.6207 in pre-market trading after gaining 40% on Monday.

fell 16.4% to $0.6207 in pre-market trading after gaining 40% on Monday. GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. GCTS shares fell 12.6% to $15.82 in pre-market trading after declining over 45% on Monday. GCT Semiconductor appointed Nelson C. Chan to Board of Directors.

Now Read This: Dave & Buster's Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts