Why Stryve Foods Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 25%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Shares of Stryve Foods, Inc. SNAX fell sharply during Tuesday’s session following a fourth-quarter revenue miss.

Stryve Foods posted adjusted loss of $1.90 per share, versus market estimates for a loss of $1.96 per share. The company’s sales came in at $2.887 million versus expectations of $5.009 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Stryve Foods shares dipped 25.2% to $1.0965 on Tuesday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

VivoPower International PLC VVPR shares surged 315% to $6.10 after the company's Tembo subsidiary announced it will merge with the Nasdaq-listed Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited.

Trio Petroleum Corp. TPET gained 73.8% to $0.1797 after jumping over 21% on Monday.

XTI Aerospace, Inc. XTIA rose 63.9% to $3.3750 after jumping 19% on Monday.

Kidpik Corp. PIK shares climbed 35.2% to $5.90 after the company entered a merger agreement with Nina Footwear.

VirTra, Inc. VTSI rose 32.8% to $12.67 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

MSP Recovery, Inc. LIFW gained 26.9% to $0.8449 after a 13G filing showed Palantir Technologies reported a 6.5% stake in the company as of March 22, 2024.

Aditxt, Inc. ADTX gained 20% to $3.8204 after the company announced it will acquire Appili Therapeutics.

TMC the metals company Inc. TMC climbed 18.1% to $1.70.

C3is Inc. CISS rose 18% to $0.0426.

Nexalin Technology, Inc. NXL gained 18% to $2.2400. Nexalin Technology announced the appointment of Government Affairs Veteran William A. Hudson, Jr. to Military & Government Advisory Board.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited CCM rose 17.7% to $0.6119.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. JZXN gained 10.7% to $4.43.

Yatsen Holding Limited YSG rose 10% to $2.52.

ChampionX Corporation CHX gained 9.5% to $38.78 after SLB announced it will acquire the company.

Canopy Growth Corporation CGC rose 8.2% to $8.15.

rose 8.2% to $8.15. SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA gained 7.4% to $9.45. SIGA Technologies entered amendment to its international promotion agreement with Meridian Medical.

Losers

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR shares dipped 83.5% to $2.1999 after the company commenced voluntary proceedings under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.

Gritstone bio, Inc. GRTS dipped 47% to $1.2450 after the company announced a $32.5 million underwritten public offering of 8,333,333 shares of common stock and accompanying common warrants at $1.50 per share and accompanying common warrant.

Orgenesis Inc. ORGS fell 39.8% to $0.3499.

fell 39.8% to $0.3499. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. VERV dipped 37.7% to $7.96 amid the company pausing enrollment in its Heart-1 Phase 1b clinical trial after a participant experienced a Grade 3 drug-induced transient increase in serum alanine aminotransferase as well as a serious adverse event.

Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST fell 32.1% to $0.6078 after announcing fourth-quarter financial results.

Binah Capital Group, Inc. BCG dipped 31.2% to $7.11.

Canoo Inc. GOEV fell 28.7% to $2.7593 after the company issued weak 2024 revenue guidance.

CXApp Inc. CXAI declined 26.8% to $4.50, pulling back after the stock rallied on Monday following a Google Cloud partnership.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. PPSI fell 25.8% to $4.40 after reporting unaudited preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2023.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PTPI fell 23.8% to $1.0650 following weak quarterly results.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. YTEN dipped 23.5% to $0.2933 following quarterly results.

PVH Corp. PVH fell 23.3% to $107.19 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance.

fell 23.3% to $107.19 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance. Aclarion, Inc. ACON shares tumbled 21.8% to $0.3205 after jumping 24% on Monday. Aclarion received a Notice of Allowance for its U.S. patent application 18/190,723 titled "Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Pulse Sequence, Acquisition, And Processing System And Method (For Diagnosing Pain)."

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. GCTS shares fell 19.6% to $14.53 after declining over 45% on Monday. GCT Semiconductor appointed Nelson C. Chan to Board of Directors.

Allego N.V. ALLG fell 18.4% to $1.25. Allego postponed fourth quarter And full year 2023 financial results conference call.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS declined 17.4% to $2.1724 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth quarter EPS results.

Tritium DCFC Limited DCFC declined 15.5% to $8.50.

Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR fell 15% to $4.15 amid a drop in Bitcoin.

fell 15% to $4.15 amid a drop in Bitcoin. Humana Inc. HUM shares fell 13.8% to $302.65 after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) finalized payment updates. The CMS announced Monday that it finalized the calendar year 2025 Rate Announcement for the Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Part D Prescription Drug (Part D) programs that updates payment policies for these programs and ensures payment accuracy.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. AWIN declined 12.1% to $5.80.

declined 12.1% to $5.80. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. AVTX fell 11% to $15.93. Avalo Therapeutics shares fell around 18% on Monday after the company reported worse-than-expected FY23 EPS results.

Fractyl Health, Inc. GUTS shares dipped 10.7% to $6.64 amid volatility after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

HWH International Inc. HWH shares fell 10.5% to $0.8450 after falling 5% on Monday.

agilon health, inc. AGL fell 9.6% to $5.28.

QuidelOrtho Corporation QDEL fell 8.5% to $43.01. QuidelOrtho receives FDA clearance for QuickVue COVID-19 test.

fell 8.5% to $43.01. QuidelOrtho receives FDA clearance for QuickVue COVID-19 test. CVS Health Corporation CVS shares declined 8.2% to $73.00 after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) finalized payment updates.

CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK fell 7.9% to $17.11 amid a drop in Bitcoin.

fell 7.9% to $17.11 amid a drop in Bitcoin. RH RH fell 7.3% to $310.31. Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane maintained RH with a Sell and raised the price target from $201 to $264.

MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR shares declined 7.2% to $1,518.97 amid a decline in Bitcoin.

shares declined 7.2% to $1,518.97 amid a decline in Bitcoin. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH fell 7.2% to $454.44 on the heels of finalized payment updates from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

