Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Procter & Gamble beat estimated earnings by 2.31%, reporting an EPS of $1.33 versus an estimate of $1.3.

Revenue was up $1.27 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.54% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Procter & Gamble's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.65 1.59 1.09 1.19 EPS Actual 1.66 1.61 1.13 1.26 Revenue Estimate 20.34B 19.84B 18.36B 17.92B Revenue Actual 20.95B 20.34B 18.95B 18.11B

