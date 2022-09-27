ñol

Avidity Biosciences, Kronos Worldwide And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 27, 2022 1:13 PM | 2 min read
Avidity Biosciences, Kronos Worldwide And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping around 180 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session.

  • Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX shares tumbled 18% to $10.08. BLADE India signed non-binding order for up to 200 eVTOL vehicles from Eve Air Mobility.
  • Avidity Biosciences, Inc. RNA shares dropped 14.9% to $15.95. The FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on new participant enrollment in Avidity Biosciences’ Phase 1/2 MARINA trial of AOC 1001 in adults with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).
  • FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE fell 14.2% to $12.66.
  • Provident Financial Services, Inc. PFS declined 12.5% to $20.27. Provident Financial Services and Lakeland Bancorp to merge in an all-stock transaction.
  • 374Water, Inc. SCWO fell 12.1% to $3.03.
  • Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN dropped 11.6% to $36.00.
  • Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO fell 11.2% to $9.48. Barclays maintained Kronos Worldwide with an Underweight and lowered the price target from $15 to $8.
  • Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. OCUL dropped 10.5% to $4.7250. Ocular Therapeutix announced interim 7-month data from its U.S. Phase 1 trial evaluating OTX-TKI for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and other retinal diseases.
  • Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. DYN fell 9.8% to $12.06.
  • Exicure, Inc. XCUR dropped 9.4% to $1.5388 as the company announced plans to cut its workforce by around 66% and also reported a $5.4 million private placement transaction with CBI, USA. The company also said it will seek the asset divestiture of its SCN9A program.
  • Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS declined 9.2% to $8.45.
  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares fell 8.9% to $59.22.
  • Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. UVE dropped 8.1% to $9.43.
  • Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC fell 6.9% to $2.28.
  • BGC Partners, Inc. BGCP fell 6.6% to $3.28.
  • Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft DB dropped 5.6% to $7.66.

