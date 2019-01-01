Provident Finl Services (NYSE:PFS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Provident Finl Services
Provident Finl Services Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Provident Finl Services (NYSE: PFS) was reported by RBC Capital on March 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $26.00 expecting PFS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.99% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Provident Finl Services (NYSE: PFS) was provided by RBC Capital, and Provident Finl Services upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Provident Finl Services, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Provident Finl Services was filed on March 5, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 5, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Provident Finl Services (PFS) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $23.00 to $26.00. The current price Provident Finl Services (PFS) is trading at is $23.01, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
