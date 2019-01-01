ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Provident Finl Services
(NYSE:PFS)
23.01
0.02[0.09%]
At close: Jun 1
23.00
-0.0100[-0.04%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low22.62 - 23.08
52 Week High/Low20.86 - 26.2
Open / Close22.98 / 23
Float / Outstanding53.4M / 75.4M
Vol / Avg.322.1K / 360.2K
Mkt Cap1.7B
P/E10.74
50d Avg. Price22.6
Div / Yield0.96/4.18%
Payout Ratio43.93
EPS0.58
Total Float53.4M

Provident Finl Services (NYSE:PFS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Provident Finl Services reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 29

EPS

$0.580

Quarterly Revenue

$94.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$114.7M

Earnings Recap

 

Provident Finl Services (NYSE:PFS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Provident Finl Services beat estimated earnings by 26.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was up $4.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.61% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Provident Finl Services's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.47 0.46 0.45 -0.56
EPS Actual 0.49 0.49 0.58 0.63
Revenue Estimate 92.64M 91.22M 90.28M 93.75M
Revenue Actual 93.89M 91.23M 90.91M 90.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Provident Finl Services using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Provident Finl Services Questions & Answers

Q
When is Provident Finl Services (NYSE:PFS) reporting earnings?
A

Provident Finl Services (PFS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Provident Finl Services (NYSE:PFS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.36.

Q
What were Provident Finl Services’s (NYSE:PFS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $69.1M, which missed the estimate of $70.2M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.