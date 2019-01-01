Provident Finl Services (NYSE:PFS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Provident Finl Services (NYSE:PFS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Provident Finl Services beat estimated earnings by 26.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.46.
Revenue was up $4.53 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.61% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Provident Finl Services's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.46
|0.45
|-0.56
|EPS Actual
|0.49
|0.49
|0.58
|0.63
|Revenue Estimate
|92.64M
|91.22M
|90.28M
|93.75M
|Revenue Actual
|93.89M
|91.23M
|90.91M
|90.00M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Provident Finl Services using advanced sorting and filters.
Provident Finl Services Questions & Answers
Provident Finl Services (PFS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.36.
The Actual Revenue was $69.1M, which missed the estimate of $70.2M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.