Provident Finl Services (NYSE:PFS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Provident Finl Services (NYSE:PFS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Provident Finl Services beat estimated earnings by 26.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was up $4.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.61% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Provident Finl Services's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.46 0.45 -0.56 EPS Actual 0.49 0.49 0.58 0.63 Revenue Estimate 92.64M 91.22M 90.28M 93.75M Revenue Actual 93.89M 91.23M 90.91M 90.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.