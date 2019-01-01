Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 26
EPS
$0.730
Quarterly Revenue
$57.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$74.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Premier Financial using advanced sorting and filters.
Premier Financial Questions & Answers
When is Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) reporting earnings?
Premier Financial (PFC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.41, which missed the estimate of $0.42.
What were Premier Financial’s (NASDAQ:PFC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $24.6M, which missed the estimate of $24.8M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.