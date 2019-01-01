Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Premier Financial
Premier Financial Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Premier Financial (NASDAQ: PFC) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting PFC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Premier Financial (NASDAQ: PFC) was provided by Janney Montgomery Scott, and Premier Financial upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Premier Financial, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Premier Financial was filed on February 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Premier Financial (PFC) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Premier Financial (PFC) is trading at is $26.70, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
