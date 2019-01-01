PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.620
Quarterly Revenue
$275.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$275.7M
Earnings History
PetIQ Questions & Answers
When is PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) reporting earnings?
PetIQ (PETQ) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)?
The Actual EPS was $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.14.
What were PetIQ’s (NASDAQ:PETQ) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $60.6M, which beat the estimate of $57.8M.
