PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PetIQ
PetIQ Questions & Answers
The latest price target for PetIQ (NASDAQ: PETQ) was reported by Raymond James on March 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $29.00 expecting PETQ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 77.81% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PetIQ (NASDAQ: PETQ) was provided by Raymond James, and PetIQ maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PetIQ, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PetIQ was filed on March 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PetIQ (PETQ) rating was a maintained with a price target of $32.00 to $29.00. The current price PetIQ (PETQ) is trading at is $16.31, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.