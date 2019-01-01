Penumbra (NYSE:PEN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Penumbra missed estimated earnings by 116.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was up $34.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 5.79% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Penumbra's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.16 0.17 0.09 EPS Actual 0.10 0.12 0.21 0.27 Revenue Estimate 194.30M 181.05M 170.76M 152.70M Revenue Actual 204.01M 190.12M 184.26M 169.20M

