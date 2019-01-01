Penumbra (NYSE:PEN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Penumbra missed estimated earnings by 116.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was up $34.69 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 5.79% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Penumbra's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.16
|0.17
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|0.12
|0.21
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|194.30M
|181.05M
|170.76M
|152.70M
|Revenue Actual
|204.01M
|190.12M
|184.26M
|169.20M
