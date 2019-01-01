Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.590
Quarterly Revenue
$376.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$376.3M
Earnings History
Pegasystems Questions & Answers
When is Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) reporting earnings?
Pegasystems (PEGA) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)?
The Actual EPS was $0.15, which missed the estimate of $0.17.
What were Pegasystems’s (NASDAQ:PEGA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $198M, which missed the estimate of $205.1M.
