PagerDuty (NYSE:PD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PagerDuty
PagerDuty Questions & Answers
The latest price target for PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) was reported by RBC Capital on May 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $41.00 expecting PD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.99% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) was provided by RBC Capital, and PagerDuty maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PagerDuty, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PagerDuty was filed on May 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PagerDuty (PD) rating was a maintained with a price target of $46.00 to $41.00. The current price PagerDuty (PD) is trading at is $25.31, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
