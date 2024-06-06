Cathie Wood-Led Ark Invest Buys $9.9M Worth Of Amazon Shares, Also Picks Up Reddit Stock

Loading... Loading...

On Thursday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades in Amazon.com Inc AMZN and Reddit Inc RDDT, amidst notable developments in both companies.

The Amazon.com Trade: Ark Invest’s ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW fund purchased a substantial 53,368 shares of Amazon. This move comes in the wake of Amazon’s recent acquisition of NBA media rights as part of a $76 billion 11-year deal. This strategic move is expected to boost subscriber numbers for Amazon’s Prime Video streaming platform. The value of this trade, based on Amazon’s closing price of $185 on Thursday, is approximately $9.9 million.

The Reddit Trade: In a separate transaction, The firm’s Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF fund bought 1,312 shares of Reddit. This purchase coincides with Reddit’s recent announcement of an expanded partnership with customer experience management platform company Sprinklr. This partnership will enable Sprinklr customers to access Reddit’s full advertising suite and integrate Reddit into their enterprise advertising strategies. The value of this trade, based on Reddit’s closing price of $63.46 on Thursday, is approximately $83,200.

See Also: Roaring Kitty’s GameStop Trades Exploit SEC’s Regulatory Gaps, Experts Warn: ‘This Is Obviously Market Manipulation’

Other Key Trades:

Ark Invest’s ARKG fund bought 25,736 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc NTLA and sold 12,602 shares of Exact Sciences Corp EXAS .

and sold 12,602 shares of . ARKK fund bought 106,192 shares of PagerDuty Inc PD and sold 126,699 shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc VERV . ARKW fund sold 14,121 shares of ServiceNow Inc NOW .

Read Next: AMC Stock Rises As Annual Shareholder Meeting Results Roll In: What’s Going On?