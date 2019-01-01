ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
PagerDuty
(NYSE:PD)
25.31
0.66[2.68%]
At close: Jun 1
25.40
0.0900[0.36%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low24.37 - 25.96
52 Week High/Low21.72 - 50.33
Open / Close24.71 / 25.4
Float / Outstanding74M / 87.7M
Vol / Avg.1.7M / 1.4M
Mkt Cap2.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price29.76
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.34
Total Float74M

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

PagerDuty reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Jun 2

EPS Estimate

$-0.060

Quarterly Revenue Estimate

$76.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$78.5M

Earnings Preview

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-06-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that PagerDuty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

PagerDuty bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 20.86% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PagerDuty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.09 -0.15 -0.09
EPS Actual -0.04 -0.07 -0.13 -0.08
Price Change % 20.86% 11.23% 6.95% -12.97%

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.09 -0.15 -0.09
EPS Actual -0.04 -0.07 -0.13 -0.08
Price Change % 20.86% 11.23% 6.95% -12.97%

Stock Performance

Shares of PagerDuty were trading at $24.65 as of May 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.15%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of PagerDuty using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

PagerDuty Questions & Answers

Q
When is PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) reporting earnings?
A

PagerDuty (PD) is scheduled to report earnings on September 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 16, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.22, which missed the estimate of $-0.20.

Q
What were PagerDuty’s (NYSE:PD) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $37.3M, which beat the estimate of $35M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.