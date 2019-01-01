Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Prestige Consumer
Prestige Consumer Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Prestige Consumer (NYSE: PBH) was reported by Jefferies on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $70.00 expecting PBH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.54% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Prestige Consumer (NYSE: PBH) was provided by Jefferies, and Prestige Consumer upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Prestige Consumer, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Prestige Consumer was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Prestige Consumer (PBH) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $65.00 to $70.00. The current price Prestige Consumer (PBH) is trading at is $55.76, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
