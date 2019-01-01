ñol

Prestige Consumer
(NYSE:PBH)
55.76
-0.06[-0.11%]
At close: Jun 1
55.76
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low55.51 - 56.4
52 Week High/Low49.44 - 63.83
Open / Close55.85 / 55.76
Float / Outstanding38.3M / 50.3M
Vol / Avg.220.2K / 274.5K
Mkt Cap2.8B
P/E13.82
50d Avg. Price54.53
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.03
Total Float38.3M

Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Prestige Consumer reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$0.910

Quarterly Revenue

$266.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$266.9M

Earnings Recap

Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Prestige Consumer beat estimated earnings by 2.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.89.

Revenue was up $29.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 4.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Prestige Consumer's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.89 0.88 0.99 0.87 0.78
EPS Actual 0.91 0.99 1.02 1.14 0.79
Revenue Estimate 258.24M 260.38M 261.19M 232.44M 229.90M
Revenue Actual 266.94M 274.47M 276.23M 269.18M 237.76M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Prestige Consumer management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $4.18 and $4.23 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Prestige Consumer using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Prestige Consumer Questions & Answers

Q
When is Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) reporting earnings?
A

Prestige Consumer (PBH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.64.

Q
What were Prestige Consumer’s (NYSE:PBH) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $256.6M, which beat the estimate of $255.6M.

