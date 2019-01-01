ñol

Poniard Pharmaceuticals
(OTCEM:PARDP)
0.0001
00
At close: Feb 3
15 minutes delayed

Poniard Pharmaceuticals (OTC:PARDP), Dividends

Poniard Pharmaceuticals issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Poniard Pharmaceuticals generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Nov 20, 2011
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
No Data

Poniard Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Poniard Pharmaceuticals (PARDP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Poniard Pharmaceuticals.

Q
What date did I need to own Poniard Pharmaceuticals (PARDP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Poniard Pharmaceuticals (PARDP). The last dividend payout was on June 1, 2000 and was $1.22

Q
How much per share is the next Poniard Pharmaceuticals (PARDP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Poniard Pharmaceuticals (PARDP). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.22 on June 1, 2000

Q
What is the dividend yield for Poniard Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM:PARDP)?
A

The most current yield for Poniard Pharmaceuticals (PARDP) is 0.00% and is payable next on June 1, 2000

