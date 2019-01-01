Poniard Pharmaceuticals (OTC:PARDP), Dividends

Poniard Pharmaceuticals issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Poniard Pharmaceuticals generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Poniard Pharmaceuticals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Poniard Pharmaceuticals (PARDP). The last dividend payout was on June 1, 2000 and was $1.22
