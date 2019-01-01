QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Pardee Resources Co Inc is an innovative natural resources and energy management and investment company. It owns and manages natural resource properties spanning fifteen states from New York to California, with a focus on coal, oil, natural gas, timberland and alternative energy assets.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pardee Resources Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pardee Resources Co (PDER) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pardee Resources Co (OTCPK: PDER) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pardee Resources Co's (PDER) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pardee Resources Co.

Q

What is the target price for Pardee Resources Co (PDER) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pardee Resources Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Pardee Resources Co (PDER)?

A

The stock price for Pardee Resources Co (OTCPK: PDER) is $226 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:49:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pardee Resources Co (PDER) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.80 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 6, 2015 to stockholders of record on February 25, 2015.

Q

When is Pardee Resources Co (OTCPK:PDER) reporting earnings?

A

Pardee Resources Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pardee Resources Co (PDER) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pardee Resources Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Pardee Resources Co (PDER) operate in?

A

Pardee Resources Co is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.