|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Pardee Resources Co (OTCPK: PDER) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Pardee Resources Co.
There is no analysis for Pardee Resources Co
The stock price for Pardee Resources Co (OTCPK: PDER) is $226 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:49:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.80 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 6, 2015 to stockholders of record on February 25, 2015.
Pardee Resources Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Pardee Resources Co.
Pardee Resources Co is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.