There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Poniard Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of cancer therapeutics. Its product candidate is picoplatin, a new generation platinum-based cancer therapy.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Poniard Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Poniard Pharmaceuticals (PARD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Poniard Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM: PARD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Poniard Pharmaceuticals's (PARD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Poniard Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Poniard Pharmaceuticals (PARD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Poniard Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Poniard Pharmaceuticals (PARD)?

A

The stock price for Poniard Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM: PARD) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 20:10:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Poniard Pharmaceuticals (PARD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Poniard Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Poniard Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM:PARD) reporting earnings?

A

Poniard Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Poniard Pharmaceuticals (PARD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Poniard Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Poniard Pharmaceuticals (PARD) operate in?

A

Poniard Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.